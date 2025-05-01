Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
SI Units (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
SI Units (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / SI Units (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
Convert 5 kilometers to meters.
A
5000 meters
B
50000 meters
C
500 meters
D
50 meters
AI tutor
0
Show Answer