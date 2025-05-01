Introduction to Chemistry
Calculate the product of 4.56 and 0.0034, and express the answer with the correct number of significant figures.
How many significant figures are in the number 6.02 x 1023?
Calculate the sum of 12.11, 0.034, and 1.2, and express the answer with the correct number of decimal places.
Calculate the following expression and express the answer with the correct number of significant figures: (6.022 x 1023) x (3.0 / 2.5) + 1.2.
Which of the following statements is true regarding significant figures in calculations?