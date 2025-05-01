Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Significant Figures: In Calculations
Significant Figures: In Calculations
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Significant Figures: In Calculations / Problem 3
Calculate the sum of 12.11, 0.034, and 1.2, and express the answer with the correct number of decimal places.
13.34
13.344
13.34
13.3
