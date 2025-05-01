Skip to main content
Significant Figures: In Calculations
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Significant Figures: In Calculations / Problem 2
Problem 2
How many significant figures are in the number 6.02 x 10
23
?
A
3
B
4
C
5
D
2
0
