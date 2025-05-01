Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Significant Figures: In Calculations
Problem 5
Which of the following statements is true regarding significant figures in calculations?
A
In division, the result should have the same number of decimal places as the number with the least decimal places.
B
In multiplication, the result should have the same number of significant figures as the number with the least significant figures.
C
In addition, the result should have the same number of significant figures as the number with the most significant figures.
D
In subtraction, the result should have the same number of significant figures as the number with the least significant figures.
