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Significant Figures: In Calculations
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Significant Figures: In Calculations
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2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Significant Figures: In Calculations / Problem 2
Problem 2
Convert the number 0.000567 to scientific notation with the correct number of significant figures.
A
5.67 x 10
-4
B
5.6 x 10
-4
C
5.67 x 10
-5
D
5.670 x 10
-4
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