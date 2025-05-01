Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Solution Stoichiometry
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Solution Stoichiometry
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
13. Solutions / Solution Stoichiometry / Problem 4
Problem 4
Calculate the number of moles in 0.50 L of a 2.0 M NaCl solution.
A
0.25 moles
B
2.0 moles
C
1.0 mole
D
0.50 moles
AI tutor
0
Show Answer