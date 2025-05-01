Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Solution Stoichiometry
13. Solutions / Solution Stoichiometry / Problem 5
Problem 5
Given the balanced equation: 2 H
2
+ O
2
→ 2 H
2
O, how many moles of H
2
O are produced from 3.0 moles of O
2
?
A
6.0 moles
B
3.0 moles
C
9.0 moles
D
1.5 moles
