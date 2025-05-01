Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Solution Stoichiometry
Solution Stoichiometry
13. Solutions / Solution Stoichiometry / Problem 2
Problem 2
How do you convert milliliters to liters in stoichiometric calculations?
A
Subtract 1000 from the volume in milliliters.
B
Divide the volume in milliliters by 1000.
C
Add 1000 to the volume in milliliters.
D
Multiply the volume in milliliters by 1000.
