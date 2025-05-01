Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Stoichiometry / Problem 3
Problem 3
How many moles of H
2
are in 10 grams of H
2
? (Molar mass of H
2
= 2 g/mol)
2 moles
5 moles
20 moles
10 moles
