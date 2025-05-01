Skip to main content
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Stoichiometry / Problem 5
Problem 5
In the reaction 2 KClO
3
→ 2 KCl + 3 O
2
, how many grams of O
2
are produced from 245 grams of KClO
3
?
A
96.0 grams
B
245 grams
C
48.0 grams
D
123 grams
