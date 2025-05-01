Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Stoichiometry
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Stoichiometry
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Stoichiometry / Problem 4
Problem 4
In the reaction 4 Fe + 3 O
2
→ 2 Fe
2
O
3
, how many grams of Fe
2
O
3
are produced from 112 grams of Fe?
A
56 grams
B
224 grams
C
160 grams
D
112 grams
