Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)
14. Acids and Bases / Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) / Problem 4
Given 50 mL of 0.1 M HCl is titrated with 25 mL of NaOH, what is the molarity of the NaOH solution?