Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
14. Acids and Bases / Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
Given 50 mL of 0.1 M HCl is titrated with 25 mL of NaOH, what is the molarity of the NaOH solution?
A
0.4 M
B
0.2 M
C
0.05 M
D
0.1 M
AI tutor
0
Show Answer