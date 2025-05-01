Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)
Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)
14. Acids and Bases / Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
Why is it important to use balanced equations in stoichiometric calculations for titrations?
A
They determine the temperature of the reaction.
B
They provide the pH of the solution.
C
They indicate the color change at the endpoint.
D
They ensure the correct mole-to-mole ratios are used.
