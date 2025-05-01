Skip to main content
Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)
Problem 5

If 0.1 moles of NaOH are required to neutralize 0.05 moles of H2SO4, what is the molarity of the NaOH solution if the volume used is 100 mL?