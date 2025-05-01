Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)
Problem 5
If 0.1 moles of NaOH are required to neutralize 0.05 moles of H
2
SO
4
, what is the molarity of the NaOH solution if the volume used is 100 mL?
A
0.5 M
B
2.0 M
C
1.0 M
D
0.1 M
Show Answer