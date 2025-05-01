Skip to main content
Subatomic Particles (Simplified)
Problem 5
An atom has 10 protons, 10 neutrons, and 10 electrons. Calculate its mass in AMU.
20.00 AMU
20.10 AMU
20.06 AMU
20.16 AMU
