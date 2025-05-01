Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Subatomic Particles (Simplified)
Subatomic Particles (Simplified)
4. Atoms and Elements / Subatomic Particles (Simplified) / Problem 2
What is the definition of an atomic mass unit (AMU)?
A
1 AMU is equal to the mass of a proton.
B
1 AMU is equal to the mass of a hydrogen atom.
C
1 AMU is equal to the mass of an electron.
D
1 AMU is equal to 1/12th the mass of a carbon atom.
