Introduction to Chemistry
Subatomic Particles (Simplified)
4. Atoms and Elements / Subatomic Particles (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which subatomic particle has the smallest relative mass in AMU?
A
All have the same relative mass
B
Electron
C
Proton
D
Neutron
