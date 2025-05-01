Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
The Atom (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The Atom (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
4. Atoms and Elements / The Atom (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does the size of the electron cloud compare to the nucleus?
A
The electron cloud is slightly larger than the nucleus.
B
The electron cloud is about the same size as the nucleus.
C
The electron cloud is significantly larger than the nucleus.
D
The electron cloud is smaller than the nucleus.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer