Introduction to Chemistry
Back
The Atom (Simplified)
4. Atoms and Elements / The Atom (Simplified) / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which condition is necessary for a stable nucleus?
A
Nuclear force must be absent.
B
Nuclear force must be greater than electrostatic force.
C
Electrostatic force must be greater than nuclear force.
D
Electrostatic force must equal nuclear force.
