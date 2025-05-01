Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
The Atom (Simplified)
The Atom (Simplified)
4. Atoms and Elements / The Atom (Simplified) / Problem 1
Which of the following is NOT a component of an atom?
A
Molecule
B
Proton
C
Neutron
D
Nucleus
