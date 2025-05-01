Introduction to Chemistry
Which of the following is the correct formula for the ideal gas law?
A gas has a pressure of 3 atm and a volume of 2 L. If the pressure is decreased to 1 atm while keeping temperature constant, what is the new volume?
Which of the following pairs of variables are inversely proportional in the ideal gas law?
A gas at 400 K has a volume of 3 L. If the temperature is decreased to 200 K while keeping pressure constant, what is the new volume?
If the pressure of a gas is halved while keeping volume constant, what happens to the temperature?