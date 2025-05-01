Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
11 Gases / The Ideal Gas Law Applications / Problem 4
Problem 4
A gas at 400 K has a volume of 3 L. If the temperature is decreased to 200 K while keeping pressure constant, what is the new volume?
A
0.75 L
B
1.5 L
C
3 L
D
6 L
