Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
11 Gases / The Ideal Gas Law Applications / Problem 5
Problem 5
If the pressure of a gas is halved while keeping volume constant, what happens to the temperature?
A
The temperature doubles
B
The temperature remains constant
C
The temperature triples
D
The temperature is halved
AI tutor
0
Show Answer