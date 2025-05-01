Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
11 Gases / The Ideal Gas Law Applications / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following pairs of variables are inversely proportional in the ideal gas law?
A
Volume and moles
B
Pressure and volume
C
Pressure and temperature
D
Volume and temperature
