Introduction to Chemistry
The pH Scale
The pH Scale
14. Acids and Bases / The pH Scale / Problem 2
Problem 2
Calculate the hydrogen ion concentration for a solution with a pH of 3.
A
1 x 10
-10
M
B
1 x 10
-3
M
C
1 x 10
-7
M
D
1 x 10
-14
M
