Introduction to Chemistry
The pH Scale
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The pH Scale
Problem 5
Can the pH scale extend beyond the typical range of 0 to 14?
A
Yes, with high concentrations of acids or bases.
B
Yes, but only for acids.
C
Yes, but only for bases.
D
No, it is fixed between 0 and 14.
