Introduction to Chemistry
The pH Scale
The pH Scale
14. Acids and Bases / The pH Scale / Problem 1
Problem 1
What does the 'p' in pH and pOH stand for?
A
Positive logarithm
B
Negative logarithm
C
Power
D
Potential
