Introduction to Chemistry
What is the primary component that differentiates a thermochemical equation from a traditional chemical equation?
Which statement best describes the focus of thermochemical stoichiometry?
In the reaction 2 H2 + O2 → 2 H2O, ΔH = -483.6 kJ, what is the enthalpy change when 0.5 moles of H2O are formed?
How many grams of CO2 are produced from 0.500 moles of C6H12O6 in the reaction C6H12O6 + 6 O2 → 6 CO2 + 6 H2O, ΔH = -2803 kJ?
In the reaction 2 C2H6 + 7 O2 → 4 CO2 + 6 H2O, ΔH = -1560 kJ, if you have 5 moles of C2H6, how many moles of CO2 can be produced?