Introduction to Chemistry
Thermochemical Equations
Thermochemical Equations
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Thermochemical Equations / Problem 2
Which statement best describes the focus of thermochemical stoichiometry?
It focuses on the energy change per mole of reactant or product.
It focuses on the volume of gases involved.
It focuses on the mass of reactants and products.
It focuses on the concentration of solutions.
