Thermochemical Equations
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Thermochemical Equations / Problem 4
Problem 4

How many grams of CO2 are produced from 0.500 moles of C6H12O6 in the reaction C6H12O6 + 6 O2 → 6 CO2 + 6 H2O, ΔH = -2803 kJ?