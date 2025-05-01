Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Thermochemical Equations
Thermochemical Equations
Problem 5
In the reaction 2 C
2
H
6
+ 7 O
2
→ 4 CO
2
+ 6 H
2
O, Δ
H
= -1560 kJ, if you have 5 moles of C
2
H
6
, how many moles of CO
2
can be produced?
A
20 moles
B
5 moles
C
15 moles
D
10 moles
