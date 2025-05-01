Skip to main content
Thermochemical Equations
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Thermochemical Equations / Problem 5
Problem 5

In the reaction 2 C2H6 + 7 O2 → 4 CO2 + 6 H2O, ΔH = -1560 kJ, if you have 5 moles of C2H6, how many moles of CO2 can be produced?