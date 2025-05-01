Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) / Problem 2
How does the group number of a main group element relate to its number of valence electrons?
The group number is double the number of valence electrons.
The group number is equal to the number of valence electrons.
The group number has no relation to the number of valence electrons.
The group number is half the number of valence electrons.
