Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
What does the atomic number of an element represent in a neutral atom?
A
The number of electron shells.
B
The number of valence electrons.
C
The number of protons and electrons.
D
The number of neutrons.
