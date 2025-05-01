Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) / Problem 5
Problem 5
How would you determine the number of valence electrons in phosphorus, and what is its position on the periodic table?
A
Phosphorus has 3 valence electrons and is in group 3A.
B
Phosphorus has 7 valence electrons and is in group 7A.
C
Phosphorus has 5 valence electrons and is in group 5A.
D
Phosphorus has 1 valence electron and is in group 1A.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer