Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What classification do the majority of elements on the periodic table belong to? The majority of elements on the periodic table are metals.

What are the rows on the periodic table called? The rows on the periodic table are called periods.

What are the horizontal rows on the periodic table called? The horizontal rows on the periodic table are called periods.

Are there more metals or nonmetals on the periodic table? There are more metals than nonmetals on the periodic table.

Most of the elements on the periodic table are classified as what? Most of the elements on the periodic table are classified as metals.

What classification do most elements on the periodic table fall under? Most elements on the periodic table are metals.