Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #1

  • What classification do the majority of elements on the periodic table belong to?
    The majority of elements on the periodic table are metals.
  • What are the rows on the periodic table called?
    The rows on the periodic table are called periods.
  • What are the horizontal rows on the periodic table called?
    The horizontal rows on the periodic table are called periods.
  • Are there more metals or nonmetals on the periodic table?
    There are more metals than nonmetals on the periodic table.
  • Most of the elements on the periodic table are classified as what?
    Most of the elements on the periodic table are classified as metals.
  • What classification do most elements on the periodic table fall under?
    Most elements on the periodic table are metals.
  • What is the term for rows in the periodic table?
    Rows in the periodic table are called periods.
  • According to what property are elements in the periodic table arranged?
    Elements in the periodic table are arranged according to their atomic number.
  • What are the rows called on the periodic table?
    The rows on the periodic table are called periods.
  • What is the name for the rows of the periodic table?
    The rows of the periodic table are called periods.
  • What are the vertical columns on the periodic table called?
    The vertical columns on the periodic table are called groups or families.
  • What are the horizontal columns on the periodic table called?
    The horizontal columns on the periodic table are actually called periods.
  • Name one element that is a metalloid.
    One element that is a metalloid is silicon.
  • How are elements arranged in the modern periodic table?
    In the modern periodic table, elements are arranged by increasing atomic number.
  • What is a horizontal row on the periodic table called?
    A horizontal row on the periodic table is called a period.
  • What are the horizontal rows on the periodic table?
    The horizontal rows on the periodic table are called periods.
  • What are the rows of the periodic table called?
    The rows of the periodic table are called periods.
  • What is the name for a column on the periodic table?
    A column on the periodic table is called a group or family.
  • What are the vertical columns on the periodic table called?
    The vertical columns on the periodic table are called groups or families.
  • How are elements organized on the periodic table?
    Elements are organized on the periodic table according to their atomic number.
  • What classification do the majority of the elements in the periodic table belong to?
    The majority of the elements in the periodic table are metals.
  • What classification do the majority of elements in the periodic table fall under?
    The majority of elements in the periodic table are metals.
  • What are the rows in the periodic table called?
    The rows in the periodic table are called periods.
  • What are the horizontal columns on the periodic table called?
    The horizontal columns on the periodic table are actually called periods.
  • Where are the metalloids located on the periodic table?
    Metalloids are located along an imaginary staircase between the metals and nonmetals on the periodic table.
  • Where on the periodic table are metalloids found?
    Metalloids are found along an imaginary staircase between metals and nonmetals on the periodic table.
  • How are atoms arranged in the modern periodic table?
    Atoms are arranged in the modern periodic table by increasing atomic number.
  • What are the horizontal rows of the periodic table called?
    The horizontal rows of the periodic table are called periods.
  • What is a horizontal row on the periodic table called?
    A horizontal row on the periodic table is called a period.
  • Where are metalloids located on the periodic table?
    Metalloids are located along an imaginary staircase between metals and nonmetals on the periodic table.
  • Which element is classified as a metalloid?
    Silicon is classified as a metalloid.
  • Which element is the basis of fossil fuels?
    Carbon is the element that is the basis of fossil fuels.
  • Which element makes up most of Earth's atmosphere?
    Nitrogen makes up most of Earth's atmosphere.
  • What are horizontal rows on the periodic table called?
    Horizontal rows on the periodic table are called periods.
  • What is each row on the periodic table called?
    Each row on the periodic table is called a period.
  • What are the rows on a periodic table called?
    The rows on a periodic table are called periods.
  • What are rows of the periodic table called?
    Rows of the periodic table are called periods.
  • What are rows and columns in the periodic table called?
    Rows are called periods and columns are called groups or families.
  • What element has 26 protons?
    The element with 26 protons is iron.
  • What is a synthetic element?
    A synthetic element is an element that is not found naturally and is created artificially in laboratories.