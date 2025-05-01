Back
What classification do the majority of elements on the periodic table belong to? The majority of elements on the periodic table are metals. What are the rows on the periodic table called? The rows on the periodic table are called periods. What are the horizontal rows on the periodic table called? The horizontal rows on the periodic table are called periods. Are there more metals or nonmetals on the periodic table? There are more metals than nonmetals on the periodic table. Most of the elements on the periodic table are classified as what? Most of the elements on the periodic table are classified as metals. What classification do most elements on the periodic table fall under? Most elements on the periodic table are metals. What is the term for rows in the periodic table? Rows in the periodic table are called periods. According to what property are elements in the periodic table arranged? Elements in the periodic table are arranged according to their atomic number. What are the rows called on the periodic table? The rows on the periodic table are called periods. What is the name for the rows of the periodic table? The rows of the periodic table are called periods. What are the vertical columns on the periodic table called? The vertical columns on the periodic table are called groups or families. What are the horizontal columns on the periodic table called? The horizontal columns on the periodic table are actually called periods. Name one element that is a metalloid. One element that is a metalloid is silicon. How are elements arranged in the modern periodic table? In the modern periodic table, elements are arranged by increasing atomic number. What is a horizontal row on the periodic table called? A horizontal row on the periodic table is called a period. What are the horizontal rows on the periodic table? The horizontal rows on the periodic table are called periods. What are the rows of the periodic table called? The rows of the periodic table are called periods. What is the name for a column on the periodic table? A column on the periodic table is called a group or family. What are the vertical columns on the periodic table called? The vertical columns on the periodic table are called groups or families. How are elements organized on the periodic table? Elements are organized on the periodic table according to their atomic number. What classification do the majority of the elements in the periodic table belong to? The majority of the elements in the periodic table are metals. What classification do the majority of elements in the periodic table fall under? The majority of elements in the periodic table are metals. What are the rows in the periodic table called? The rows in the periodic table are called periods. What are the horizontal columns on the periodic table called? The horizontal columns on the periodic table are actually called periods. Where are the metalloids located on the periodic table? Metalloids are located along an imaginary staircase between the metals and nonmetals on the periodic table. Where on the periodic table are metalloids found? Metalloids are found along an imaginary staircase between metals and nonmetals on the periodic table. How are atoms arranged in the modern periodic table? Atoms are arranged in the modern periodic table by increasing atomic number. What are the horizontal rows of the periodic table called? The horizontal rows of the periodic table are called periods. What is a horizontal row on the periodic table called? A horizontal row on the periodic table is called a period. Where are metalloids located on the periodic table? Metalloids are located along an imaginary staircase between metals and nonmetals on the periodic table. Which element is classified as a metalloid? Silicon is classified as a metalloid. Which element is the basis of fossil fuels? Carbon is the element that is the basis of fossil fuels. Which element makes up most of Earth's atmosphere? Nitrogen makes up most of Earth's atmosphere. What are horizontal rows on the periodic table called? Horizontal rows on the periodic table are called periods. What is each row on the periodic table called? Each row on the periodic table is called a period. What are the rows on a periodic table called? The rows on a periodic table are called periods. What are rows of the periodic table called? Rows of the periodic table are called periods. What are rows and columns in the periodic table called? Rows are called periods and columns are called groups or families. What element has 26 protons? The element with 26 protons is iron. What is a synthetic element? A synthetic element is an element that is not found naturally and is created artificially in laboratories.
Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #1
