Why isn’t water on the periodic table? Water is not on the periodic table because it is a compound, not an element.

Where are the metalloids on the periodic table? Metalloids are located along an imaginary staircase between metals and nonmetals on the periodic table.

Rows of the periodic table are called? Rows of the periodic table are called periods.

What physical property of metals allows them to be hammered into thin sheets without breaking? Metals are malleable, meaning they can be hammered into thin sheets. This property prevents them from crumbling or falling apart during shaping.

How do the physical properties of nonmetals compare to those of metals? Nonmetals generally have opposite physical properties to metals. For example, they are dull, poor conductors, can be transparent, and are brittle.

Why are the two bottom rows of the periodic table often separated from the main table? The two bottom rows are separated for appearance and organization. They actually fit within the main body of the periodic table but are pulled out to make the table look better.