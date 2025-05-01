Skip to main content
Back

Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #2

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What is the most common element in the universe?
    The most common element in the universe is hydrogen.
  • What is the most abundant element in the Earth's crust?
    The most abundant element in the Earth's crust is oxygen.
  • What is a row in the periodic table?
    A row in the periodic table is called a period.
  • What are the rows in the periodic table?
    The rows in the periodic table are called periods.
  • How is the modern periodic table different from Mendeleev's?
    The modern periodic table is arranged by increasing atomic number, while Mendeleev's was arranged by increasing atomic mass.
  • How did Mendeleev arrange the periodic table?
    Mendeleev arranged the periodic table by increasing atomic mass.
  • How many periods are in the periodic table?
    There are seven periods in the periodic table.
  • How are elements arranged on the periodic table?
    Elements are arranged on the periodic table by increasing atomic number.
  • How is the modern periodic table arranged?
    The modern periodic table is arranged by increasing atomic number.
  • How is the periodic table organized?
    The periodic table is organized by increasing atomic number, with elements grouped into periods and groups.
  • How is the periodic table arranged?
    The periodic table is arranged by increasing atomic number.
  • How are elements arranged in the periodic table?
    Elements are arranged in the periodic table by increasing atomic number.
  • Where are metals located on the periodic table?
    Metals are located on the left and center of the periodic table.
  • Where are metal atoms located on the periodic table?
    Metal atoms are located on the left and center of the periodic table.
  • What major element is found in our bones?
    Calcium is the major element found in our bones.
  • What element is used for the shiny trim on cars?
    Chromium is used for the shiny trim on cars.
  • What element is used in paint?
    Titanium is commonly used in paint, especially as titanium dioxide.
  • What is a period on the periodic table?
    A period on the periodic table is a horizontal row.
  • What do the rows of the periodic table indicate?
    The rows (periods) of the periodic table indicate the energy levels of the electrons in the atoms.
  • What element in period 3 is a metalloid?
    Silicon is the metalloid in period 3.
  • What is the purpose of the periodic table?
    The purpose of the periodic table is to organize elements based on their properties and atomic number.
  • What element has the most protons?
    The element with the most protons is oganesson.
  • What element is in group 2 period 3?
    Magnesium is the element in group 2 period 3.
  • What are most of the elements on the periodic table?
    Most of the elements on the periodic table are metals.
  • Which element is a metalloid?
    Boron is a metalloid.
  • Which group 15 element is classified as a metal?
    Bismuth is the group 15 element classified as a metal.
  • Which element is a nonmetal and solid at standard temperature and pressure (STP)?
    Carbon is a nonmetal and solid at STP.
  • Which element is magnetic?
    Iron is a magnetic element.
  • Who created the first periodic table?
    Dmitri Mendeleev created the first periodic table.
  • Who is credited with creating the periodic table?
    Dmitri Mendeleev is credited with creating the periodic table.
  • Who developed the periodic table?
    Dmitri Mendeleev developed the periodic table.
  • Who first published the periodic table?
    Dmitri Mendeleev first published the periodic table.
  • Who created the first periodic table of elements?
    Dmitri Mendeleev created the first periodic table of elements.
  • How many rows are in the periodic table?
    There are seven rows (periods) in the periodic table.
  • How are elements on the periodic table arranged?
    Elements on the periodic table are arranged by increasing atomic number.
  • How are metals designated in the periodic table?
    Metals are designated as the elements on the left and center of the periodic table.
  • How did Mendeleev organize the periodic table?
    Mendeleev organized the periodic table by increasing atomic mass.
  • How are the elements arranged in the modern periodic table?
    Elements in the modern periodic table are arranged by increasing atomic number.
  • How were the elements in the first periodic table arranged?
    The elements in the first periodic table were arranged by increasing atomic mass.
  • What element did Mendeleev predict to exist?
    Mendeleev predicted the existence of elements such as gallium and germanium.