What is the most common element in the universe? The most common element in the universe is hydrogen. What is the most abundant element in the Earth's crust? The most abundant element in the Earth's crust is oxygen. What is a row in the periodic table? A row in the periodic table is called a period. What are the rows in the periodic table? The rows in the periodic table are called periods. How is the modern periodic table different from Mendeleev's? The modern periodic table is arranged by increasing atomic number, while Mendeleev's was arranged by increasing atomic mass. How did Mendeleev arrange the periodic table? Mendeleev arranged the periodic table by increasing atomic mass. How many periods are in the periodic table? There are seven periods in the periodic table. How are elements arranged on the periodic table? Elements are arranged on the periodic table by increasing atomic number. How is the modern periodic table arranged? The modern periodic table is arranged by increasing atomic number. How is the periodic table organized? The periodic table is organized by increasing atomic number, with elements grouped into periods and groups. How is the periodic table arranged? The periodic table is arranged by increasing atomic number. How are elements arranged in the periodic table? Elements are arranged in the periodic table by increasing atomic number. Where are metals located on the periodic table? Metals are located on the left and center of the periodic table. Where are metal atoms located on the periodic table? Metal atoms are located on the left and center of the periodic table. What major element is found in our bones? Calcium is the major element found in our bones. What element is used for the shiny trim on cars? Chromium is used for the shiny trim on cars. What element is used in paint? Titanium is commonly used in paint, especially as titanium dioxide. What is a period on the periodic table? A period on the periodic table is a horizontal row. What do the rows of the periodic table indicate? The rows (periods) of the periodic table indicate the energy levels of the electrons in the atoms. What element in period 3 is a metalloid? Silicon is the metalloid in period 3. What is the purpose of the periodic table? The purpose of the periodic table is to organize elements based on their properties and atomic number. What element has the most protons? The element with the most protons is oganesson. What element is in group 2 period 3? Magnesium is the element in group 2 period 3. What are most of the elements on the periodic table? Most of the elements on the periodic table are metals. Which element is a metalloid? Boron is a metalloid. Which group 15 element is classified as a metal? Bismuth is the group 15 element classified as a metal. Which element is a nonmetal and solid at standard temperature and pressure (STP)? Carbon is a nonmetal and solid at STP. Which element is magnetic? Iron is a magnetic element. Who created the first periodic table? Dmitri Mendeleev created the first periodic table. Who is credited with creating the periodic table? Dmitri Mendeleev is credited with creating the periodic table. Who developed the periodic table? Dmitri Mendeleev developed the periodic table. Who first published the periodic table? Dmitri Mendeleev first published the periodic table. Who created the first periodic table of elements? Dmitri Mendeleev created the first periodic table of elements. How many rows are in the periodic table? There are seven rows (periods) in the periodic table. How are elements on the periodic table arranged? Elements on the periodic table are arranged by increasing atomic number. How are metals designated in the periodic table? Metals are designated as the elements on the left and center of the periodic table. How did Mendeleev organize the periodic table? Mendeleev organized the periodic table by increasing atomic mass. How are the elements arranged in the modern periodic table? Elements in the modern periodic table are arranged by increasing atomic number. How were the elements in the first periodic table arranged? The elements in the first periodic table were arranged by increasing atomic mass. What element did Mendeleev predict to exist? Mendeleev predicted the existence of elements such as gallium and germanium.
Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #2
