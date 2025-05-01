Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the most common element in the universe? The most common element in the universe is hydrogen.

What is the most abundant element in the Earth's crust? The most abundant element in the Earth's crust is oxygen.

What is a row in the periodic table? A row in the periodic table is called a period.

How is the modern periodic table different from Mendeleev's? The modern periodic table is arranged by increasing atomic number, while Mendeleev's was arranged by increasing atomic mass.

How did Mendeleev arrange the periodic table? Mendeleev arranged the periodic table by increasing atomic mass.