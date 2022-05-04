Now we've finally reached our 3rd classification, the metalloids. Now the metalloids, we're going to say, they have characteristics of both metals and nonmetals, and because of this, we call them semi metals or semiconductors. Now we're going to say here that the metalloids lie on an imaginary staircase starting from boron, which is B, to astatine, which is At. So if you come back up here to our periodic table, remember those in green represent our metalloids. So from boron all the way down to astatine, they lie on the staircase, above the staircase, and then below the staircase we have Ge, which is germanium, and Sb, which is antimony. So here we have 7 metalloids. We're going to say here that they act as a border with the metals lying to the left, and most of the nonmetals lie to the right. Remember, on the periodic table, hydrogen is in the top left corner, but then all the rest of the nonmetals were here on the right side. Okay. So most of the nonmetals are found on the right side except for hydrogen, which is on the far left over there.

Now, here it says, which of the following is a metalloid for this example question? So out of the choices that we saw up above, go back up, we have what? We have boron, silicon, arsenic, tellurium, astatine, germanium, and antimony. So these are the names for these different types of metalloids. Again, we'll get to names and symbols later on, but realize these are our 7 metalloids. Now based on our options, only A, as we can see all the choices, so we have A as the only option because here we have Sb, Pb, and C. The other 4 are not metalloids. Now, Si stands for silicon. You might have heard of that term when it comes to Silicon Valley. So we know that Silicon Valley exists in California. It's a hub for major tech companies, in the country.

So it's a place of innovation and technology, but Silicon Valley isn't named after those tech companies. In actuality, it's named after original settlers there who were developing silicon chips. So that's where the name Silicon Valley comes from. Now these silicon chips are incredibly important because they're found in so many of our technology. They're found within our computers, our laptops, even our phones. And the reason for this is because silicon is a metalloid. It works as a semi-metal or semiconductor. So it's the ideal type of element that can function properly within all of these pieces of technology. So again, you might have heard of Silicon Valley, you've definitely heard of different tech companies, you know what microchips are, so this is real day applications that are based in chemistry, and that's going to happen from time to time. You might think something is boring but then realize that, oh, it has a real-world use that you benefit from every day. So just remember, when it comes to the classifications of the periodic table, we have our metals, our nonmetals, and, of course, our metalloids.