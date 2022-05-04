When observing the elements of the periodic table, realize that they can be separated into three classifications. Now, the first classification has to do with all of the elements that are marked as red. And as you can see, a majority of the elements of the periodic table are red. Now, before we actually talk about these elements, realize here that these last two rows, they're actually found in between here. So from La, we actually go to Ce all the way to Lu, and then come back around to Hf. And then after Ac, we go to Th, and then we go all the way down to Lr, and then back to Rf. Typically, this row is taken out of the periodic table just to make it look better and more organized. But realize that these two last rows here on the bottom, they're actually within the periodic table. They just pull it out for appearance's sake. Now, these elements in red are called our metals. So, all these elements in red are metals.
Next, we're going to see that we have the elements in blue. So H over here, which stands for hydrogen, is all by itself, but then all the other blue ones are found on the far right here. So these elements that are on the right side of the periodic table, majority-wise, they are our nonmetals. And then finally, we have those in green. Now, to help us remember where those in green are, imagine that there is an invisible staircase. Now, whatever periodic table that you might be using as a sheet, try to color in this staircase that's in dark black lines here on our example of the periodic table. It'll help you remember where these elements in green are located. So there's this invisible staircase starting from B and it goes all the way to At. So, these are on the staircase, these five elements. Then, below the staircase are these two elements, Ge and Sb. So in total, we have seven of these green elements. These green elements are called our metalloids. So just remember, we have elements of the periodic table. They can be thrown into three classifications: metals, nonmetals, and metalloids. Now that we know these three classifications, let's continue onward and let's talk a little bit more about each one.