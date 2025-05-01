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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 2 of 2!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 2 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Graphing Review / Problem 3
Problem 3
Suppose a market experiences both an increase in demand and a decrease in supply. What is the most likely effect on equilibrium price?
A
Equilibrium quantity will always increase
B
Equilibrium price will remain unchanged
C
Equilibrium price will decrease
D
Equilibrium price will increase
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