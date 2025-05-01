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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 2 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 2 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Graphing Review / Problem 2
Problem 2
Using the arc method, calculate the average slope between points (2,3) and (5,9) on a curve.
A
3
B
2
C
0.5
D
1
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