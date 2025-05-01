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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 2 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 2 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Graphing Review / Problem 1
Problem 1
What does a negative slope on a demand curve indicate about the relationship between price and quantity?
A
Price and quantity are unrelated
B
As price increases, quantity demanded increases
C
Quantity demanded remains constant as price changes
D
As price increases, quantity demanded decreases
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