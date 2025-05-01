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13. The Financial System - Part 2 of 2!
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13. The Financial System - Part 2 of 2!
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13. The Financial System / Calculating Bond and Stock Prices / Problem 1
Problem 1
A bond will pay \$100 in one year, \$100 in two years, and \$1,100 in three years. If the interest rate is 5%, what is the present value of these cash flows?
A
\$1,200.00
B
\$1,290.00
C
\$1,136.28
D
\$1,100.00
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