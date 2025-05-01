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13. The Financial System - Part 2 of 2!
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Problem 2
Problem 3
13. The Financial System - Part 2 of 2!
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13. The Financial System / Calculating Bond and Stock Prices / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which statement best compares the valuation methods for bonds and stocks?
A
Bond valuation ignores time value of money, while stock valuation uses it.
B
Only stocks use present value calculations; bonds do not.
C
Stocks and bonds are valued using identical formulas.
D
Both use present value of future cash flows, but bonds have fixed payments and stocks have potentially growing dividends.
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