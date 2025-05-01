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13. The Financial System - Part 2 of 2!
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13. The Financial System - Part 2 of 2!
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13. The Financial System / Calculating Bond and Stock Prices / Problem 2
Problem 2
A stock is expected to pay a \$2 dividend next year, with dividends growing at 4% annually. If the required rate of return is 8%, what is the price of the stock?
A
\$8
B
\$25
C
\$40
D
\$50
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