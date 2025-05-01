- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
During an economic expansion in the dynamic AD-AS model, how do aggregate demand and aggregate supply interact to affect price levels?
Which of the following was a major factor in the 2007-2009 recession according to the dynamic AD-AS model?
Which graphical representation best illustrates inflation in the dynamic AD-AS model?
Which of the following is a factor that can lead to a recession in the dynamic AD-AS model?
What are the implications of a short-run equilibrium not aligning with long-run equilibrium during a recession in the dynamic AD-AS model?
How can the dynamic AD-AS model be used to understand the economic shifts during the 2007-2009 recession?
If aggregate demand increases by 10% and short-run aggregate supply decreases by 5%, what is the likely impact on equilibrium price levels and GDP?
In the dynamic AD-AS model, inflation occurs when:
A government decides to cut taxes during a recession. How is this likely to affect the economy according to the dynamic AD-AS model?
What is a key difference between expansionary and contractionary fiscal policies in terms of their economic impact?
If the economy's aggregate demand is \$200 billion below potential GDP, what fiscal policy action could help achieve equilibrium?
How can fiscal policy be used to achieve long-run equilibrium in an economy experiencing both high inflation and high unemployment?
Which of the following actions is a characteristic of contractionary monetary policy?
In an inflationary period, how can contractionary monetary policy achieve long-run equilibrium?
In the dynamic AD-AS model, what is the effect of expansionary monetary policy on the short-run equilibrium?