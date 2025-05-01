Skip to main content
25. Dynamic AD/AS Model
Problem 15
In the dynamic AD-AS model, what is the effect of expansionary monetary policy on the short-run equilibrium?
A
It causes the short-run equilibrium to fluctuate.
B
It has no effect on the short-run equilibrium.
C
It shifts the short-run equilibrium to the right.
D
It shifts the short-run equilibrium to the left.
