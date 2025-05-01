Skip to main content
25. Dynamic AD/AS Model
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Dynamic AD-AS Model: Fiscal Policy / Problem 10
Problem 10
What is a key difference between expansionary and contractionary fiscal policies in terms of their economic impact?
A
Expansionary policy aims to increase economic output, while contractionary policy aims to reduce inflation.
B
Both policies aim to increase economic output.
C
Both policies aim to reduce inflation.
D
Expansionary policy aims to reduce inflation, while contractionary policy aims to increase economic output.
