25. Dynamic AD/AS Model
23. Dynamic AD/AS Model / Dynamic AD-AS Model: Monetary Policy / Problem 14
Problem 14
In an inflationary period, how can contractionary monetary policy achieve long-run equilibrium?
A
By increasing government spending.
B
By decreasing the money supply to raise interest rates.
C
By increasing the money supply to lower interest rates.
D
By maintaining the current interest rates.
