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3. Supply and Demand - Part 2 of 2!
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3. Supply and Demand - Part 2 of 2!
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3. Supply and Demand / Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis / Problem 3
Problem 3
Given Qd = 500 - 2P and Qs = 3P - 100, solve for the equilibrium price and quantity.
A
P = 80, Q = 340
B
P = 150, Q = 200
C
P = 100, Q = 300
D
P = 120, Q = 260
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